TEMPLE, Texas –The Temple Police Department is warning homeowners and realtors of a rental property scam listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers were made aware this week of a property listed for rent on East Drive. Officers discovered the potential victim visited the location, contacted the realtor before moving forward with the purchase and realized the home was not for rent.

Temple PD is not aware of any victims who have been scammed yet.

Below is a list of potential rental scam indicators for residents to look out for if they are searching for a new place to buy or rent:

The property owner or realtor does not want to meet you in person.

The property owner or realtor wants you to move in immediately, without ever seeing the property.

The property owner or realtor asks for rent or a security deposit before signing the lease.

The price is questionably low.

The listing has many typos or excessive punctuation.

There is no tenant screening process.

The department encourages anyone who has fallen victim to this type of crime, or would like to report any suspicious activity, to contact them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

