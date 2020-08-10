Temple PD Recovers Stolen Vehicles

Local News
Temple,TX- Temple Police Department conducted a search on Sunday, which resulted in the recovery of more than one stolen vehicle

The search began when officers were made aware of a stolen John Deere Gator ,valued at approximately $8,000, on August 3, 2020. The victim stated that multiple individuals stole the vehicle from his property just before 3 a.m.

During the investigation, detectives with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division received a tip that the vehicle might be located on a property near the 2500 block of Moore’s Mill Road. A search warrant was obtained and served on August 9, 2020. During the search, the stolen vehicle was recovered, along with a stolen motorcycle. 

As of now, no arrests have been made, however the investigation is still on-going.

