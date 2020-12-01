LIVE NOW /
Temple PD responds to Aggravated Robbery

Local News
Posted:

(file photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery which occurred Monday evening in the 800 block of North Main Street.

Police received a call of a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim advised he was hit in the head by what was believed to be a firearm. The victim sustained minor injuries, and did not require medical attention.

The two suspects were described as a man wearing a black hoodie and a man wearing a red hoodie.

Temple PD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with additional information should call the Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

