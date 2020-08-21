Temple PD search warrant leads to narcotics seizure

Bryan Haynes. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department executed a search warrant Friday morning, resulting in an arrest and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics.

Following a narcotics investigation, Temple PD executed a search warrant at about 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Canyon Creek Townhomes. The search warrant yielded a large amount of narcotics – including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana – as well as firearms. The total value of the items is estimated at about $74,600.

37-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Temple Police Department

