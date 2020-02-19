Temple PD Searches for Information in 7-Eleven Robbery

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for information which could lead to the identity of a robbery suspect.
Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, located at 2701 N. Third Street in reference to a robbery.
Officers were advised a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black bandana over his face entered the store and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individual pictured above, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).
Source: Temple Police Department