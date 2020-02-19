FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Temple PD Searches for Information in 7-Eleven Robbery

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for information which could lead to the identity of a robbery suspect.

Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, located at 2701 N. Third Street in reference to a robbery.

Officers were advised a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black bandana over his face entered the store and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individual pictured above, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department

