Temple PD searches for suspect in forgery case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help for any information in reference to a forgery in November 2019.

On December 12, officers met with the victim – who claimed an unknown person deposited several fraudulent checks into their bank account through an ATM located near West Adams Avenue. The suspect then cashed the checks by allegedly hacking into the victim’s Paypal account. The checks totaled an estimated $3,000.

Temple PD has provided a picture of the suspect during the time of the incident. The vehicle is reported as a dark-colored Kia four-door sedan. The vehicle’s license plate number is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, or the identity of this individual, you can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department