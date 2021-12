TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for three runaway girls.

They were identified as 16-year-old Alexis Perez, 17-year-old Jordana Medina, and 11-year-old Sol Medina. All three were last seen in 700 block of Red Coat Dr.

Anyone with information can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department