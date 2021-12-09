TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a wanted man involved in a Burglary of a Habitation.

Officers responded to a burglary call on November 23 in the 4900 block of Airport Trail. When they arrived, the victim said someone broke into their home while they were away and stole numerous items from the residence.

After an investigation, the subject was identified as 35-year-old Richard Schoeffler. A warrant for burglary of habitation was issued for Schoeffler on December 7.

If anyone has any information about Schoeffler’s whereabouts, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department