Temple PD searching for burglary suspect

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary of a Thai restaurant.

Mee Mee’s Thai Cuisine, located on 2807 W. Adams Avenue, was burglarized on February 6. Officers were advised an unknown individual made entry into the business, stole a safe, and caused damage to the inside of the building.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or the individual involved, you can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department