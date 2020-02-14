Temple PD searching for burglary suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary of a Thai restaurant.

Mee Mee’s Thai Cuisine, located on 2807 W. Adams Avenue, was burglarized on February 6. Officers were advised an unknown individual made entry into the business, stole a safe, and caused damage to the inside of the building.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or the individual involved, you can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               