Temple PD searching for Home Depot theft suspects

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected of theft at The Home Depot, located at 3550 S. General Bruce Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the store on November 14 and were advised a man and woman attempted to steal a basket full of merchandise. Officers were also advised the suspects left the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at about $600.

A store employee approached the suspects outside. The suspects abandoned the merchandise and fled.

If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these individuals, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department