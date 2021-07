TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

16-year-old Kathryn Heitzenrater was last seen on June 28. She is 5’6”, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any helpful information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department