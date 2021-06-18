Temple PD searching for missing person, runaway

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing person and a runaway. Both are unrelated.

22-year-old Venson Hoskins was last seen on June 15 after he was released from a medical facility. Hoskins is 6’0”, and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

13-year-old Arianna S. Zona was last seen on June 13. Zona is 5’ 4”, and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on either person’s whereabouts, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department