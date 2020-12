WACO, Texas – Dr. Ricky Edison, principal of University High School, sent the following message to University High families and employees on Tuesday evening:

“Since Friday morning, 12 people, who have been on campus at University High School, have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes seven people who reported testing positive yesterday or today. The increasing number of cases is a cause for concern. It also means that a large number of both students and staff will be out for the rest of the week after testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive.