TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding a missing woman.

58-year-old Kimberly Fuchs was last seen driving a gold Ford Taurus in the Temple area. It is not believed that she is in any danger, however her family lost contact with her on May 1.



(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you have any information on Kimberly’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department