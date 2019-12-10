FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

Temple PD searching for runaway teenager

Kylie Hunt. (Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for any information which might lead to the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

16-year-old Kylie Hunt was last seen on Sunday, December 8 wearing a white Reebok hoodie, blue jeans and a backpack. 

It is believed she left on her own free will, and there is no indication she is in danger. It is suspected she is in the Temple or Killeen area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

