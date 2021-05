TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify suspect(s) involved in several vehicle burglaries.

On May 4, police received four reports in the 20 block of Old Waco Road, and four more reports in the area of Lion’s Park. Below are pictures of the suspected vehicles and suspect.









If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department