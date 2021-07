Temple Police want your help catching a man who is accused of stealing more than $1,900 worth of beauty products.

The department released pictures of the man Monday afternoon, saying he stole several items from the store which is located on SW H K Dodgen Loop.

If you know who this person is and/or where he can be found, please call The Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.