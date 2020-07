TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is seeking information on two women suspected of theft.

The women pictured below are suspected of stealing approximately $1,900 worth of beauty products from Ulta in Temple. The incident occurred on June 22, at about 2:20 p.m.







(Courtesy: Temple PD)

If anyone can identify these women, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department