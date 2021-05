TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help for information on a drive-by shooting from early Friday morning.





(Courtesy: Temple PD)

Officers responded to the call at 12:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of North 12th Street. If you have any information leading to the identification of the vehicle or suspects, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5960.

Source: Temple Police Department