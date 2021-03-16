Temple PD seeks help identifying theft suspect

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a vehicle linked to a theft of a catalytic converter on March 11th, near the 8200 block of South General Bruce Drive.

Since the beginning of the year, Temple PD has had 26 cases of catalytic converter thefts. However, some reports involve multiple vehicles being targeted at one location.

The majority of the recent converters stolen are from commercial vehicles or larger pickup trucks – but suspects have targeted passenger vehicles, as well.

Most affected locations are businesses along or near Interstate 35 and Loop 363. Apartment complexes have also been targeted.

If you recognize the vehicle in the picture or have any information concerning these thefts, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices. They are valued for the metals they contain – which include copper, platinum and other precious metals. A thief can remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in minutes with simple tools.

To protect against these thefts, secure vehicles in garages or fenced areas when possible or park in a busy, well lit area. Consider engraving your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on your catalytic converter to alert scrap dealers.

Source: Temple Police Department