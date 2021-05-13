Temple PD seeks information in April shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help with information related to an April shots-fired incident involving several suspected juveniles and young adults.

“Today, our youth have far too easy access to weapons,” said Brian Moody, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant. “We strongly urge the community to help each other and come forward with any information regarding this investigation to help us address this type of crime and keep our community safe.”

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 1:00 a.m. on April 26 in the 1800 Block of E. Avenue K. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings, plus damage to buildings and vehicles in and around the complex.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a vehicle traveling past the complex on several occasions. Shots from the vehicle were fired at or towards different individuals at the complex. Many of those individuals were seen returning fire toward the vehicle.

Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said cooperation with the community is necessary for officers to investigate and prevent these types of crimes.

“Thankfully, in this incident, no one was seriously injured or killed,” Reynolds said. “The level of violent crime we are dealing with is increasing, and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We need our community to call when they see something suspicious, and to cooperate with our investigators as we work together to reduce and solve crime in our neighborhoods.”

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.

The department says residents should never leave firearms unattended or unsecured in vehicles – and that responsible gun ownership will ensure firearms do not end up in the wrong hands.

You can view the surveillance video below:

Source: Temple Police Department