Temple PD seeks users of stolen debit card

Temple police are looking for two people suspected of using a debit card stolen earlier this month.

The card was taken in the burglary of a motor vehicle that occurred September 13 in the 3000 block of Jackrabbit Road.

That card was later used to make several fraudulent purchases at various locations, including the H-E-B store in Belton.

Surveillance video captured images of two suspects.

If anyone has any information about the case or the suspects involved, they are asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.