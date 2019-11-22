Temple PD still accepting Blue Santa applications

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is still accepting applications for its Blue Santa Program.

The application deadline has been extended through December 1. Applications can be picked up at the department’s lobby, located at 209 E. Avenue A.

“The Blue Santa program allows the department to reach hundreds of families each year,” says Cody Weems, Media Relations Specialist for Temple PD. “We are thankful for all the donations and volunteers who help make this program a success.”

Through the program, each child will receive four gifts and a book. Applicants must live in Temple and must provide proof of residence and age verification.

Temple PD began the Blue Santa program in 2012. It has grown to serve nearly 400 children per year.

Source: Temple Police Department