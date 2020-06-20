Temple PD to Begin Return To Normal Operations on Monday

Temple, TX- The Temple Police Department announced today that they will begin to return to normal operations starting Monday.

Patrol operations, calls for service, and traffic enforcement will continue as normal, however officers will still be taking protective measures to reduce the risk of infection. This may include the use of gloves and masks. All TPD personnel will also continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as indicated by the Bell County Public Health District.

The Temple Police Department encourages residents to continue utilizing its online reporting system for all non-emergencies or non-violent crimes at templetx.gov/reportacrime.

All lobby services with the exception of fingerprinting will be offered. Temple PD also asks that anyone entering the building to please follow the social distancing guidelines. Anyone who feels ill, or is showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, should notify Temple PD prior to entering the building.