Temple PD to resume enforcement of downtown parking

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department will resume enforcing two-hour downtown parking measures later this month for all visitors and residents.

Citations will be issued beginning June 28, which will give visitors and residents time to adjust their parking habits without facing fines.

Below are parking rules drivers should consider if traveling downtown:

Pay attention to signs indicating two-hour parking zones.

Park within the lines of a parking spot.

Do not back into angled parking spots.

Parallel parking spots require right-side tires to be within 18 inches of the curb.

Drivers cannot block alleyways.

Do not park in loading zones, valet zones or alleyways.

Source: Temple Police Department