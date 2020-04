TEMPLE, Texas- Temple PD is warning drivers to be more careful and pay attention when driving along West Adams and Old Waco Road.

Since 2017, crashes along West Adams Avenue and Old Waco Road have increased by 425 percent.

Many of these crashes occur when westbound and eastbound traffic try to enter the turning lane simultaneously.

While it is legal to cross a double-yellow line to make a left turn, it is not legal to do so when it is unsafe.

Be patient and pay attention to vehicles around you