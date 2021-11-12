Temple PD’s Blue Santa deadline approaching

TEMPLE, Texas – The deadline is approaching to apply for the Temple Police Department’s Blue Santa Program, which provides Christmas gifts for children age 14 and under.

Applications can be picked up at the Temple Police Department’s lobby, located at 209 E. Avenue A. The deadline to apply is November 19.

To be eligible for an application, residents must meet the following requirements:

Live in Temple

Provide proof of residency

Children age verification

The department is also accepting monetary or new unwrapped toy donations for Blue Santa. Donations can be dropped off at the department’s lobby.

Last year, Temple PD helped 226 families and 649 kids – which was a significant increase compared to previous years. The Blue Santa program began in 2012, and has since presented toys to more than 2,400 children.

For more information, you can contact Public Safety PR Specialist Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Police Department