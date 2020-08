An early morning shooting in Temple has now become a murder case.

Police say the victim, 59-year-old Timothy Drabick died on July 28th, so the criminal investigation went from aggravated assault to murder.

Investigators say someone shot 59-year-old Timothy Drabick on June 14th in the 2300 block of South 55th Street.

They say this is an active investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500