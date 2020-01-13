Temple Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report arresting a man after he was accused of sexual assault.

On January 11th, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of South 31st Street in reference to a welfare check.

Officers were advised that a 15-year-old female and 13-year-old female were sexually assaulted by an adult male.

One of the victims advised that they met the suspect at a park before they went back to his home with him. He allegedly gave them drugs before sexually assaulting them.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Joshua Hernandez, was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.