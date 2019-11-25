Temple police arrest suspect in shooting

Temple Police have arrested a person in connection with a shooting on November 6th.

Officers took 21-year-old Marcus Mayes into custody on Friday, November 22nd, after a traffic stop. They say Mayes failed to use his turn signal and that they found marijuana on him.

After further investigation, officers say they believe he is also responsible for shooting a man on Wednesday, November 6th near West Avenue M and South 17th Street. The victim received non-life threatening injuries in that case.

Mayes is in the Bell County Jail on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge. His bond is set at more than $100,000.