Temple police break up two suspected burglaries

Temple police report breaking up two separate suspected burglaries they say were reported while they were believed to be in progress.

The first was Sunday when at about 8:30 p.m. officers responded to an alarm call at a City of Temple Parks & Recreation facility in the 600 block of Jack Baskin Street.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a man inside the locked gated area of the property.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Derek Scott Sherrill, was detained.

Officers searched the property and found that toolboxes had been opened on three vehicles and items had been removed.

They also located a backpack that contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Further inspection showed the backpack also contained several debit cards and driver`s licenses that did not belong to Sherrill.

Sherrill was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail, held on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, including burglary of vehicles.

The second incident occurred Monday at about 2:10 p.m. with officers dispatched to the area of South Seventh Street and West Avenue R in reference to a suspicious person in an alley possibly stealing tools.

Officers arrived and observed a man discarding tools and other items from his possession.

The man was detained and identified as 34-year-old Victor Castorena.

Police also said Castorena was observed discarding a bag containing a crystal-like substance which field-tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Castorena was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail where he was booked in on a third degree felony charge.