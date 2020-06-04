Temple police chief speaks out about the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Dean

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds made a statement Thursday afternoon about the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A memorial ceremony was held for Floyd today, with hundreds in attendance. It was also carried on television stations across the country, including FOX44.

“The use of force applied in the incident involving George Floyd was unreasonable, improper and does not represent tactics that are taught or supported by the Temple Police Department,” Reynolds said.

He believes that police cannot be successful without community support. To get that, Reynolds says there needs to be an ongoing, authentic relationship between the community and police officers.

His statement comes as Time Magazine released a new cover that features the names of African American men and women killed by police officers. It includes Michael Dean, who died last December. Former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz faces a manslaughter charge for Dean’s death.

“We understand that members of our community have legitimate concerns regarding that incident,” Chief Reynolds said in Thursday’s statement. “He is no longer employed by the City of Temple. We are confident that many of the outstanding concerns will be answered through the judicial process.

You can read the entire statement here: