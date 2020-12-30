Temple Police Department gives tips to celebrate New Year’s responsibly

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is recommending for firearm owners to never leave guns unattended.

“You can never be too safe with a firearm. We like to tell people to make sure your guns are always secure and not accessible to children.” says Cody Weems, Media Relations Specialist with the Temple Police Department.

Weems reminds everyone the penalties of firing a gun this New Year’s Eve.

“Discharging a firearm within the city limits is prohibited. Offenders can face a variety charges based on circumstances, anything from a misdemeanor, a conduct charge to potentially an aggravated assault,” says Weems.

Temple Police wants you to celebrate this New Year’s Eve responsibly and avoid any accidents on the road.

“Plan ahead if you’re going to consume alcohol. Have a plan to put in place prior to when you start drinking, how you’re going to get home safely. Don’t wait until your judgment is already impaired to start making those plans,” says Weems.

Gun safety isn’t the only reminder from the Temple Police this holiday season. If you’re celebrating with family to close the door on 2020, don’t forget to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We’re encouraging folks to keep safety in mind. Follow the proper social distancing protocols that have been advised by health and safety officials – use hand sanitizer, use masks when you can socially distance,” says Weems.

If you do plan on shooting a gun this New Year’s Eve, Temple Police has some recommendations on what to do that will keep you and loved ones safe.

“We recommend people go to a dedicated shooting range. There are a few here in the area. Or go to an appropriate place outside of the city limits. And by appropriate place, that doesn’t just mean driving to the edge of town and pulling over firing on the side of the road. Make sure you find someone who’ll let you safely shoot on their property. Get permission. Make sure there isn’t any other residents around and that you’re taking proper safety precautions any time you’re discharging a firearm,” says Weems.