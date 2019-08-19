Temple Police Department search for stabbing suspects

The Temple Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say stabbed a man in the back.

It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Longhorn Trail.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim with stab wounds on his back.

He was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital.

The suspects — one man and one woman — were reported fleeing in a black Chevy Cobalt.

The man is described as Hispanic, about 5’8” and wearing a flannel shirt and black pants.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

