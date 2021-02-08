Temple police find many things after stopping suspected shoplifter

Temple Police report recovering $1300 worth of merchandise when they responded to a call at the Home Depot Sunday afternoon.

Police were actually called about a possible burglary of a vehicle when they found the man, later identified as Christopher Phillip Gonzales, attempting to walk out of the store with the items.

Officers attempted to detain the 35-year-old Gonzales but said he actively resisted, and ended up wrestling to the ground with an officer before being taken into custody.

TPD spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said during the following investigation, officers located several orange and clear syringes, green buds in a brown pill bottle, a small clear baggy containing a ” black glob”, two clear baggies containing several pills, a foil ball with orange balls, a black grinder containing a green substance, a Texas license plate for a vehicle returning out of San Antonio as stolen, and one clear baggie containing a clear crystal substance that resulted in a presumed positive reaction for methamphetamine.

Gonzales was transported to the Bell County Jail