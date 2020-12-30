Temple Police, Fire Departments to have extra presence on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue will have extra personnel on duty New Year’s Eve to ensure the safety of the community.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone has a fun, safe start to the new year,” says Temple PD Deputy Chief Jeff Clark. “We will have approximately eleven additional Temple PD officers and four Fire Marshals working to enforce fireworks and DWI violations on New Year’s Eve night.”

The City of Temple’s Code of Ordinances prohibits the possession and use of fireworks within the city limits. To report illegal use of fireworks within the city, you can call the Temple PD non-emergency line at 254-298-5500.

Officers will also be enforcing Driving While Intoxicated violations for the safety of everyone on the road.

“If you’re going to drink, plan for a ride ahead of time,” Clark says. “Designate a driver before you start drinking. Don’t risk making a bad decision once your judgement is already impaired.”

Source: City of Temple