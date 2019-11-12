Temple police hope forensics experts can identify bones found in the woods

Temple police are hoping that an autopsy can help in identifying skeletal remains found last week and shed some light on how the person might have died.

Temple PD spokesman Cody Weems said a work crew found the partial skeleton in a wooded area near the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

Police were called to the area about 1:45 p.m. Friday when the bones were found.

It was not immediately known how long the bones had been there but there was hope that the forensic study could help determine that.