Temple Police investigate 5th shooting this month

TEMPLE, Texas – Two men are in the hospital after police say someone shot them inside of a home in Temple.

In the past two weeks, the Temple Police Department has responded to five shootings. Friday morning’s incident is only the latest in a string of crimes in the city.

“I get a little uncomfortable because its such a peaceful neighborhood, and we don’t have problems like that,” says neighbor Kenneth Richey.

Richey has lived just about his entire life in Temple, and a block away from Friday morning’s shooting for nearly a decade.

“Laid back. Something where I can go out and walk anytime I want to to exercise,” Richey says, when asked to describe his neighborhood.

Richey says it all caught him by surprise.

“I get up in the morning about 4:00 a.m. and then about 5:15 a.m. or so, I go down to the 7-Eleven, and with a couple of guys have coffee and solve the world’s problems, and so I went by and I didn’t see anything. When I came back about 6:00, there was police cars everywhere,” Richey says.

The Temple Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. At first, they reported it was an attempted burglary, and later said they found drugs inside the home.

“As to the exact type and amount of the substances, that’s still under investigation,” says Chris Christoff, Media Relations Specialist for the Temple Police Department.

This incident is now the fifth shooting in the area in November.

“I guess it’s just the way our society is going. I hate to see that, hate to hear that, but that’s just life in the fast lane, I guess,” Richey says.

The Temple Police Department says the amount of shootings is rare.

“This is not something that is a normal occurrence and as for the cause of these events happening that’s not something that we can really speculate on at this time as a lot of these cases are still on early stages of the investigative process.” – Chris Christoff

Forcing people in the area to be more aware of their surroundings.

“It is scary, but I also know that I will do my best to watch for what I’m doing and watch my neighbors and make sure they are okay and everything,” Richey says.

The two men in the hospital are stable, and police are still searching for three suspects.

If you know anything about this shooting or any other incident in the city, contact police. You can remain anonymous.

