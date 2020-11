Temple Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening around 7 p.m.

Officers went to the 300 block of North 6th Street after getting a call about a man who was shot.

They found 30-year-old Clayton Pratt has suffered a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey pronounced him dead and ordered an autopsy.

The shooter left before officers got to the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.