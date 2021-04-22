Temple Police investigate allegations made against a school employee

Temple Independent School District says a staff employee from Jefferson Elementary School is on leave while a police investigation takes place.

Temple PD notified Temple ISD Tuesday of an offense report that had been filed involving a staff member, according to the district.

Police tell FOX44 News that a woman walked into the station Tuesday afternoon and wanted to file a complaint. She told officers that a teacher assaulted her stepson.

The employee was placed on leave pending the results of the police investigation.

Temple ISD says it is fully cooperating with the investigation, but would not release any other details about the employee or the allegations made against the person.

We will update this report as more information is released.