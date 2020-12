Temple Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened early Saturday morning.

Officers received a call of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. When they went to the 900 block of North Second Street, they found the body of a man with at least one gunshot wound. This is a residential area near Jackson Park.

Police are not releasing any more information about the shooting at this time.

