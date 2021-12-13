Temple Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday evening around 8 p.m.

Officers found a man in the 800 block of East Avenue C with a gunshot wound after getting a call about shots fired. That is a residential area.

EMS performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police officers later learned of a second man with unknown injuries who went to Baylor Scott & White Medical center with a third person.

At this time, the name of the deceased person is not being released.

Temple Police ask that if you know anything about this shooting, please call 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.