Temple police investigate early morning shooting, suspect unknown

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at approximately 5:45 a.m. near the 600 block of West French Ave.
The victim was approached by an unknown man, who then fired a single round at the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black hoodie and red sweat pants. This case is active. There are no additional details available at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).