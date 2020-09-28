Temple Police investigate early Sunday morning shooting

Temple Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers went to a shots fired call on the 800 block of East French Avenue, 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Police say he is in stable condition at this time.

Temple Police are not releasing any information about the shooter or if there are any suspects at this time.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.