Temple Police Investigate Late Night Stabbing

Temple, TX- Temple Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that has left one woman fighting for her life.

The Temple Police Department responded to a stabbing Thursday evening at The Bridge Apartments, 404 South Fryers Creek Circle.

Officers responded to the call at about 9:50 p.m. An adult female victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 230 pounds, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. If anyone has any additional information about the suspect or this incident, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

This is an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

