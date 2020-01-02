Temple Police investigate New Year’s Eve shooting

Local News
Temple Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers got a call about shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the Canyon Creek Town Homes on Canyon Creek Drive.

When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

After investigating, the officers determined two groups got into an argument, and one man shot the other.

The victim went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, there are no arrests and officers are still searching for the shooter.

