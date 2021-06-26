Temple Police investigate Saturday shooting

TEMPLE, TX – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 2:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ln. near Club Paradise.

When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from an altercation. Three victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.