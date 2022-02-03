Temple Police are looking for the person who shot a man Wednesday night and then stole his vehicle.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a store on the corner of 31st Street and Canyon Creek Drive.

Witnesses told police two people got into a fight and one person shot the other and then stole the vehicle.

An ambulance took the victim to Baylor Scott and White Temple. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officers found the man’s abandoned vehicle nearby.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can report information anonymously.