Temple police investigate Sunday morning robbery, suspect on the run with stolen car

TEMPLE, TX- Temple Police are searching for the suspect involved in a Sunday morning robbery of a business.

According to TPD the suspect entered the store around 9:30 am, showed a firearm and threatened two clerks and two customers.

The armed robber is said to have taken an undisclosed amount of cash, personal items from a clerk and customers, and stole a customer’s gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license plate number KHC5437.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray shirt, stonewashed jeans, and green camo vest.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.