Temple,TX- Temple Police are investigating a car accident which resulted in one fatality.

The crash occurred near the 900 block of South 57th Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. A motorcycle was the sole vehicle involved in the crash. The identity of the driver will be released once next of kin have been notified. TPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the accident.



Temple police will release more details as they become available.